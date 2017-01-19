Wozniacki, Cibulkova Advance to Third Round at Melbourne Park

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates a point win over Croatia's Donna Vekic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the third round at the Australian Open for the first time in three years with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Donna Vekic at Rod Laver Arena.

Wozniacki, who reached the semifinals here in 2011, lost in the second round in 2015 and in the first round last year.

A semifinalist at the U.S. Open last September, Wozniacki’s next opponent will be a tough one: Johanna Konta, who made it to the semifinals last year before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber, and who improved her ranking in 2016 to 10 from 48.

In other second round match, 2016 WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova defeated Su-Wei Hsieh 6-4, 7-6(8).