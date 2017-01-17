Williams Takes First Step to Major Title No. 23

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Serena Williams of the United States prepares to return serve in her first round match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on day two of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams took her first step toward Australian Open title No. 7 and Grand Slam singles championship No. 23 with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Belinda Bencic.

Williams broke the Swiss player’s service in the 10th game to clinch the first set. In the second set, she pulled out to a 5-0 lead but Bencic staged a comeback, breaking Williams’ serve the first time she served for the match.

Serving for the match at 5-3, Williams double-faulted on her first match point before clinching it on her second when Bencic netted a backhand.

The last time the pair met – in the Toronto semifinals in 2015 – Bencic won in three sets.

Williams lost the Australian Open final last year to Angelique Kerber but won last year’s Wimbledon title to equal Steffi Graf’s Open era mark of 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams will play Lucie Safarova, who beat Yanina Wickmayer on Tuesday, in the second round.