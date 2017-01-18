Williams, Safarova in French Open Final Rematch at Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Serena Williams of the United States prepares to return serve in her first round match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on day two of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On paper, Serena Williams’ second-round match on Thursday against Lucie Safarova should be no contest.

The six-time Australian Open champion in search of her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title has beaten the Czech player all nine times they’ve met, including the 2015 French Open final.

But Safarova, ranked 61st, saved nine match points in the second set of her first-round match here against Yanina Wickmayer before advancing 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

So Williams may need to be patient, or ruthless, in the match which opens night play at Rod Laver Arena.

After her win Tuesday, Safarova wasn’t aware of the extent of her feat.

“I stopped counting after a few (match points), I was like, just another one,” she said. “But I was like, ‘I’m just going to go for it and if she closes the match, well OK, but I’m just going to play my game.’ It was exciting.”

Safarova is expecting a fast start from Williams.

“Serena’s always a tough opponent,” Safarova said. “She hasn’t played many matches so that could be maybe a little bit to my advantage, but she always comes out strong. I have nothing to lose so I’ll be ready.”