Who is Destanee Aiava?

16-year-old Destanee Aiava is one of the new players to watch in 2017. The Australian phenom set a record when she won her first round match at Brisbane International on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.
(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Here are five things to know about the new tennis ace:
- Born on May 10, 2000, Aiava became the first millennium player to win a WTA main draw match when she defeated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first-round match at the Brisbane International.
- She is of American Samoan descent. Her mother Rosie is American Samoa, and her father Mark was born in New Zealand.
- In 2012 at the age of 12, the 16-year-old represented Australia at Roland Garros in the Longines Future Tennis Aces Tournament.
- She turned pro in 2015 after receiving wildcards for singles and doubles at the Burnie International, an ITF women’s tournament held in Australia.
- After winning the 2017 Australian Open Wildcard Playoffs last month in both singles and doubles, Aiava will become the first player (male or female) born in the 2000’s to play at a Grand Slam.
Watch Lindsay Davenport on Aiava
