Who is Denis Istomin?

When the Australian Open men’s draw came out last week, no one (or maybe a few) actually believed that 30-year-old Denis Istomin would end six-time Australian Open champion Djokovic’s reign in the Land of Oz.

However, there was one player in his draw that tennis pundits, commentators, and fans feared was capable of sending Djokovic home early. That did not happen as the second seed dispatched Fernando Verdasco in three quick sets in the first round.

But then the unthinkable happened. A journeyman who earned his Australian Open player credentials by winning a wildcard play-off decided to rewrite the script on Rod Laver, a stadium he probable has played at once or twice, or maybe three times.

Born in Russia, Istomin in now a resident of Uzbekistan (we’ll get to that later).

Here are five things to know about the 30-year-old giant killer:

He qualified for the 2017 Australian main draw by winning the AO Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off last month. Here is where it gets interesting: Istomin qualified to enter the play-off because Uzbekistan is located in the Asia continent. He’s currently ranked No. 117. He has been ranked higher though as he enjoyed his highest ranking of No. 33 in 2012. In 2001, he was injured in a car accident. He was sidelined for two years and was able to fully recover, despite being told by doctors that he his playing days were over. He won his maiden (and only title) in 2015 at the Aegon Open Nottingham, a Wimbledon tune-up tournament. He is coached by his mother Klaudiya Istomina, who travels with hime.

