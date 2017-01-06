TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/05/2017
Wawrinka First to Secure Brisbane Semifinal Berth

Brisbane, Australia — Second seed Stan Wawrinka came from a set down to reach the semifinals at Brisbane International on Friday.

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Wawrinka defeated Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund in three sets 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4.

In the first set, Edmund cruised to 5-0 in the tie-break and easily closed the set, losing only two points in the tie-break.

Wawrinka broke Edmund at 3-2 in the second set, and that was enough to level the match 1-1 after taking the second set.

The Swiss broke early in the third set, and was able prevent Edmund from upsetting him.

Wawrinka awaits the winner of Kei Nishikori and Jordan Thompson. Wawrinka has never faced Thompson, and he leads Nishikori 4-3 in their head-to-head.

No Responses

flink on tennis

New Fed Cup Captain Kathy Rinaldi Ready for Duty
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines