Victoria Azarenka Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka gave birth to a baby boy.

The two-time Grand Slam winner announced the good news on social media. She wrote, “Our son was born healthy and so happy!”

Today I had my hardest fight and my very best victory! Our son was born healthy and happy! So thankful and blessed! Thank you 🙏🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/zsoFRivnvQ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 20, 2016

Azarenka announced her pregnancy a few months after sweeping Indian Wells- Miami “Sunshine Double,” a tough feat.

During an exclusive sit-down interview with Tennis Channel, Azarenka talked about the experience of being pregnant.

“My pregnancy’s been completely different experience from anything I’ve done before,” said Azarenka.

The 13th seed plans to return to the tour but is not putting any time frame.

“I don’t try to put any time frame for myself. I would like to make it as soon as possible but giving myself a reasonable time to fully recover and be ready,” she said.

Watch Azarenka’s TenniStory on her pregnancy journey:



