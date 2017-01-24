Venus Williams Secures Semifinal Berth in Melbourne

United States' Venus Williams celebrates after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The oldest woman in the singles draw at the Australian Open is through to the semifinals: 36-year-old Venus Williams beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

She is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Australian Open during the Open era.

Williams was behind a service break in the opening set but broke the Russian’s serve twice in three games, including when Pavlyuchenkova was serving to stay in the set. Williams had three set points and clinched the set on a backhand service return.

Pavlyuchenkova double-faulted twice during the tiebreaker – including on match point – among nine during the match as Williams won six consecutive points after trailing 3-1.

Williams will play the winner of Tuesday’s later match between American CoCo Vandeweghe and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.