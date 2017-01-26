Venus Reaches First Aussie Open Final in Fourteen Years

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States celebrates winning match point in her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Venus Williams has beaten CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open, becoming the oldest finalist at the tournament in the Open era.

Williams tossed her racket after clinching it on her fourth match point and put her hands up to her face in disbelief before crossing her arms over her heart. She then did a stylish pirouette on the court as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

“Everyone has their moment in the sun,” she said afterward. “Maybe mine has gone on a while. I’d like to keep that going. I’ve got nothing else to do.”

The 36-year-old Williams rallied in the match after dropping a set for the first time in the tournament, breaking Vandeweghe four times over the final two sets.

Williams last reached a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2009, the longest gap between major finals for any player in the Open era.

She also reached the final of the Australian Open for the first time since 2003 – a gap of 14 years.