Vanderweghe Dispatches Muguruza with Ease in Quarterfinal Match

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States reacts in her quarterfinal match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Vandeweghe beat French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 to set up an all-American semifinal at the Australian Open.

Vandeweghe, who beat top-seeded and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, will play 36-year-old Venus Williams in the semifinal. Williams is the oldest women to play a semifinal here in the Open era.

Serving for the first set, Vandeweghe faced her first break point of the set, but saved it with an ace. She clinched the 56-minute set when Muguruza, who faced nine break points in the first set, fired a backhand long.

Vandeweghe overwhelmed a listless Muguruza in the 28-minute second set when the Spanish player won only four points on her serve.