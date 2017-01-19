Upset Bug Claims Djokovic & Radwanska

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan celebrates winning his second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia – It was a dark day for two of the favorites at the Happy Slam, as Novak Djokovic and Agnieszka Radwanska were bounced in the second round by inspired underdogs.

Djokovic, a six-time Australian Open champion and the No.2 seed this year, had been to the third round or better at the last 33 majors, and had won 40 of his last 41 matches here. But all that came to an end as Uzbek wildcard Denis Istomin played the tennis of his life, ripping 63 winners – including 29 off the forehand and 17 aces – to win a four-hour, 48-minute marathon, 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4.

It was the first time since 2002 that a Top 2 men’s seed went out before the third round here.

“All the credit to Denis for playing amazing. He deserved to win,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference. “No doubt, he was a better player in the clutch moments. He stepped it up, played aggressive. Served very well, very precise. There’s not much I could do. Of course, I was not pleased with my performance overall. But, you know, I have to congratulate my opponent today.”

Istomin, who had never beaten a Top 10 player at a major in 10 previous attempts, was asked what he’d say to someone who told him before the tournament he’d beat Djokovic at the Australian Open.

“I would say, ‘Are you crazy or what?’” he replied. “Especially in five sets, for sure. For me, it was impossible to think that I can hold it five sets with Novak, physically and mentally. So I did well today.”

While the men’s draw was being turned upside down on Rod Laver Arena, another upset was getting underway on Margaret Court Arena, as Mirjana Lucic-Baroni overpowered the women’s No.3 seed, Radwanska, 6-3 6-2. Lucic-Baroni blasted 33 winners in 63 minutes for the ninth Top 10 win of her career, and fifth since turning 30 (with her first four Top 10 wins coming when she was a teenager).

There was no such trouble for the other two Top 4 seeds in action on Thursday, with No.3 men’s seed Milos Raonic outslugging Sydney champion Gilles Muller, 6-3 6-4 7-6(4), and No.2 women’s seed Serena Williams – like Djokovic a six-time champion here – holding off Lucie Safarova, 6-3 6-4.

Williams looked phenomenal, ripping 35 winners to just 23 unforced errors, and her serve was on point too – 15 aces to just six double faults. She improved to 10-0 against Safarova, a former No.5.

“That was a great performance. I played well. She’s a former Top 10 player. The last time we played together was in the finals of a Grand Slam,” Williams said. “You know, it’s not an easy match. She’s a really good player. You have to go for more, which obviously makes a few more unforced errors.

“So, yeah, I think it was overall a really good match, on both of our ends.”

Other winners as the second round wrapped up were No.6 seed Gael Monfils, No.8 seed Dominic Thiem and No.9 seed Rafael Nadal on the men’s side, and No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova, No.6 seed Dominika Cibulkova, No.9 seed Johanna Konta and No.17 seed Caroline Wozniacki on the women’s.

Nadal was the last winner of the day, beating Marcos Baghdatis in the late match on Laver, 6-3 6-1 6-3. It was the 2009 champion’s ninth win in 10 career meetings against the 2006 finalist.

By John Berkok