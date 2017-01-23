Unstrung: Upsets Edition

|R. Federer (17)
|6
|6
|6
|4
|6
|K. Nishikori (5)
|7
|4
|1
|6
|3
|A. Kerber (1)
|2
|3
|C. Vandeweghe
|6
|6
|B. Strycova (16)
|30
|3
|S. Williams (2)
|15
|3
|S. Cirstea
|2
|3
|G. Muguruza (7)
|6
|6
|B. Baker , N. Mektic
|0
|3
|B. Bryan , M. Bryan (3)
|15
|4
|A. Groenefeld , K. Peschke
|0
|4
|C. Dellacqua , A. Barty
|15
|3
|A. Hlavackova , E. Roger-Vasselin (3)
|6
|6
|8
|R. Atawo , R. Lindstedt
|0
|7
|10
Tennis Channel’s Jon Wertheim recaps the big upsets so far, such as six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic’s second round exit, and top seeds Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber’s fourth round losses at Melbourne Park.
