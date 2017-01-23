Unstrung: Upsets Edition

Tennis Channel’s Jon Wertheim recaps the big upsets so far, such as six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic’s second round exit, and top seeds Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber’s fourth round losses at Melbourne Park.

Germany's Mischa Zverev celebrates after defeating Britain's Andy Murray during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)