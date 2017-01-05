Unseeded Cornet Ends Cibulkova’s Brisbane Campaign

Brisbane, Australia – Alize Cornet is through to the semifinals of Brisbane International after she stunned second seed Dominika Cibulkova on Thursday, January 5, 2016.

The Frenchwoman, who had never made it to the quarterfinals in Brisbane, defeated the 2016 WTA Finals champion in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

“What a start of the year! It’s the first week and I think my game is not so bad.

“Beating a player like Dominika takes an amazing performance, everybody knows how much she fights and hits hard the ball. I’m just very, very, very happy,” said Cornet.

Cornet awaits the winner of 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and 2-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.