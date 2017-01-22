TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/21/2017
Tsonga’s Interview with Tennis Channel

World No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga sat down with Tennis Channel to reflect on his tennis career.

170121-tsonga1

Watch Australian Open on Tennis Channel

Despite reaching the 2008 Australian Open final (lost to Novak Djokovic) and reaching his highest ranking of No. 5 in 2012, Tsonga is still dreaming big.

“I’m still waiting for the best moment of my career,” said the Frenchman.

For more on Tsonga, watch his TenniStory:

No Responses

flink on tennis

Djokovic Loss Ranks Among Most Stunning Upsets
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines