Tsonga’s Interview with Tennis Channel

World No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga sat down with Tennis Channel to reflect on his tennis career.

Watch Australian Open on Tennis Channel

Despite reaching the 2008 Australian Open final (lost to Novak Djokovic) and reaching his highest ranking of No. 5 in 2012, Tsonga is still dreaming big.

“I’m still waiting for the best moment of my career,” said the Frenchman.

For more on Tsonga, watch his TenniStory:

