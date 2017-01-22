The Trend of Upsets Continues in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Andy Murray of Great Britain speaks to the media following his fourth round match loss to Mischa Zverev of Germany on day seven of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Denis Istomin started the trend when he knocked out the men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic, and on Sunday Coco Vandeweghe followed suit by taking out the women’s defending champion.

Top seed Andy Murray was sent packing by No. 50-ranked Mischa Zverev in the fourth round. The left-hander was trailing in the first set, but somehow managed to steal the set from the world No. 1. Murray came back to take the second set. It looked like the Scot was poised to finish the job, but Zverev’s determination won him the match eventually in four sets 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

“Yeah, I mean, look, I had some opportunities at the end. I think the last two service games I had chances. Maybe three service games in the last set I had opportunities. Maybe missed a couple of balls that he had been making.

“But then, yeah, he came back from all of the mistakes that he made, kept coming, kept coming up with great shots. You know, there’s not too much you can do about that. Sometimes you got to say, Well played.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose. But, you know, he did some good stuff out there,” said Murray in his post-match press conference.

Top seed Angelique Kerber won’t be lifting the Australian Open trophy for the second time as she was also eliminated in the fourth round by American Vandeweghe. The German, who was defending a Grand Slam title for the first time in her tennis career, fell in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

“Yeah, it was a tough match, and of course I’m disappointed. But I was not feeling the ball at all tonight. I was not playing good from the first point,” said Kerber in her post-match presser. “So, yeah, it was not my day and not my match, for sure.”

In other fourth round matches, former No. 1s Roger Federer and Venus Williams had a good day at the office as they advanced to the quarterfinals. Williams defeated Mona Berthel 6-3, 7-5, while the Swiss maestro triumphed over fifth seed Kei Nishikori in thrilling five-sets 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

By Ashley Ndebele