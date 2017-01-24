Steve Flink to be Inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees (Flink second from the right) pose for a group photo on Rod Laver Arena on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Tennis Channel contributor Steve Flink has been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) , the highest honor in tennis.

The IITHF Class of 2017 was announced this week in Melbourne on Rod Laver Arena, where the new class was welcomed by more than twenty Hall of Famers.

ITHF CEO and former world No. 4 Todd Martin was on hand to welcome the new class.

“The ITHF is charged with preserving and promoting the history of the sport and celebrating tennis’ greatest champions – this group that we have right behind me. We are very fortunate to look at this group and understand that these individuals have made history that we all relish. They’ve inspired the generations that followed them,” remarked ITHF CEO Todd Martin.

Former No. 1s Andy Roddick and Kim Clijsters are among the 2017 inductees.