Siniakova Breaks Through to Win First Title at Shenzhen Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Katerina Siniakova captured her first career title at the Shenzhen Open on Saturday, defeating Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The 20-year-old Czech player enjoyed her best week on tour, defeating two top-10 players to reach the final: No. 4 Simona Halep and No. 10 Johanna Konta.

Siniakova had little trouble against Riske in the final, breaking the American twice in each set to close it out in just under 80 minutes.

The eighth-seeded Riske lost the title match in Shenzhen for the second year in a row. She lost to top seed Agnieszka Radwanska last year.