Shelby Rogers Upsets Simona Halep in Australian Open First Round

|A. Kuznetsov
|0
|7
|1
|2
|K. Nishikori (5)
|0
|5
|6
|1
|D. Dzumhur
|0
|4
|4
|5
|V. Troicki (29)
|15
|6
|6
|1
|Q. Halys
|40
|1
|S. Querrey (31)
|15
|0
|G. Garcia-Lopez
|30
|1
|M. Zverev
|40
|0
|R. Harrison
|15
|6
|6
|0
|N. Mahut
|15
|3
|4
|0
|V. Estrella Burgos
|40
|7
|1
|A. Bedene
|40
|6
|1
|A. De Minaur
|15
|5
|5
|G. Melzer
|0
|7
|3
|S. Halep (4)
|3
|1
|S. Rogers
|6
|6
|M. Erakovic
|0
|5
|4
|G. Muguruza (7)
|0
|7
|4
|K. Bertens (19)
|30
|5
|2
|V. Lepchenko
|15
|7
|2
|L. Siegemund (26)
|40
|1
|4
|J. Jankovic
|40
|6
|1
|Y. Shvedova
|40
|7
|3
|I. Begu (27)
|A
|5
|5
|P. Tig
|0
|1
|M. Puig (29)
|6
|6
|K. Siniakova
|15
|6
|3
|0
|J. Goerges
|40
|3
|6
|0
|Y. Duan
|6
|6
|R. Sramkova
|3
|4
|S. Crawford
|0
|4
|6
|2
|L. Davis
|0
|6
|3
|0
|M. Barthel
|6
|6
|6
|D. Aiava
|3
|3
|6
|A. Riske
|30
|2
|M. Brengle
|0
|3
MELBOURNE, Australia — American Shelby Rogers defeated fourth seed Simona Halep in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 16, 2017.
Rogers won the match 6-3, 6-1.
More to come….
