01/15/2017
Shelby Rogers Upsets Simona Halep in Australian Open First Round

MELBOURNE, Australia — American Shelby Rogers defeated fourth seed Simona Halep in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 16, 2017.

HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 11: Shelby Rogers of the USA celebrates winning a point in her second round match against Lara Arruabarrena of Spain during day two of the 2017 Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on January 11, 2017 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 11: Shelby Rogers of the USA celebrates winning a point in her second round match against Lara Arruabarrena of Spain during day two of the 2017 Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on January 11, 2017 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Rogers won the match 6-3, 6-1.

More to come….

