She Said ‘Yes’: Serena Williams Announces Engagement

22-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder.
35-year-old Williams shared the good news on Reddit, a social media community platform.
I said yes from isaidyes
Williams accompanied the announcement with a poem:
“I came home /A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collided / And now it was full circle /At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And /r/isaidyes”
WTA congratulated her on Twitter:
Congrats to @SerenaWilliams and @AlexisOhanian on their engagement! 💍💑pic.twitter.com/mRVchROPx9
— WTA (@WTA) December 29, 2016
In 2016, the American tied Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams.
