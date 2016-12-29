She Said ‘Yes’: Serena Williams Announces Engagement

35-year-old Williams shared the good news on Reddit, a social media community platform.

Williams accompanied the announcement with a poem:

“I came home /A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collided / And now it was full circle /At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And /r/isaidyes”

WTA congratulated her on Twitter:

In 2016, the American tied Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams.