TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/15/2017
Seventh Seed Muguruza Through to Second Round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — 2016 French Open winner Garbine Muguruza is through to the second round of the Australian Open after a straight-sets win over Marina Erakovic.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates winning her quarter final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during day five of the 2017 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 5, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates winning her quarter final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during day five of the 2017 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 5, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Spaniard defeated Erakovic 7-5, 6-4.

More to come…

No Responses

flink on tennis

An Australian Open We Will Undoubtedly Savor
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines