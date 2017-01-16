Seventh Seed Muguruza Through to Second Round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — 2016 French Open winner Garbine Muguruza is through to the second round of the Australian Open after a straight-sets win over Marina Erakovic.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates winning her quarter final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during day five of the 2017 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 5, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)