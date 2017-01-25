Serena Williams Cruises into Semifinals at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams is still on track for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title after beating ninth-seeded Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Serena Williams will next meet the No. 79-ranked, 34-year-oldMirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets earlier on Rod Laver Arena to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in nearly 18 years. Lucic Baroni lost that Wimbledon semifinal in 1999 to 22-time major winner Steffi Graf.