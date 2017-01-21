Serena Williams Breezes Past Nicole Gibbs in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates a winning a point during her second round match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams’ 17th appearance at the Australian Open remains on track – the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old Gibbs, making her 12th appearance overall at any major, had two game points at 1-1 in the second set, but allowed Williams to come back and break her serve.

Williams was broken at 5-2 while serving for the match, but did the same to Gibbs in the next game to complete the win in 63 minutes.

The six-time Australian Open champion advanced to the fourth round for the sixth year in a row since not playing here in 2011 due to a foot injury.

Aiming for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, Williams will next play Barbora Strycova, who beat Caroline Garcia in straight sets.