Roger Federer Live Streams Training Session on Periscope

The great Roger Federer treated his fans to an exclusive training session that was streamed live from Dubai on Twitter and Periscope, a live video streaming app.

16th-ranked Federer, who was forced to cut his 2016 season short due knee injury, was joined by Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who’s ranked No. 15.

During his Ask Me Anything session, the Swiss mentioned that he’ll start his season at the Hopman Cup. When asked if he will play Madrid, a clay court tournament, Federer said he wasn’t sure about his clay court season.

“The whole clay court season I’m not sure yet. Let me first play Hopman Cup and Australian Open. After that let me see how my knee is, my body is. I am so excited to be playing again. I have no pain while playing now. I am enjoying myself,” Federer said.

Watch Federer’s training session:

Watch Federer’s Ask Me Anything

Watch Hopman Cup Live on Tennis Channel Plus starting December 31, 2016.