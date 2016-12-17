Rafael Nadal Adds Carlos Moya to Coaching Team

MADRID (AP) Rafael Nadal has added former player and fellow Spaniard Carlos Moya to his coaching team ahead of the 2017 season.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement Saturday that Moya will work together with Toni Nadal and Francis Roig.

”To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special,” Nadal said. ”He will be next to me on my practice and competition.”

Moya, who won the 1998 French Open as a player, parted ways earlier this month with Milos Raonic after leading the Canadian to his most successful year on the tour. Raonic reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and moved up to a career-high ranking of No. 3. Moya had joined Raonic’s team in January.

”To be able to help Rafa is something special for me and I am sure that together with Toni, Francis and the rest of the team we have a great common project,” Moya said. ”Rafa is a special player and above all a great person and friend on which I have a lot of trust and confidence that will be able to continue winning important titles.”

Toni Nadal, the player’s uncle and main coach, said Moya will also join projects involving the Rafa Nadal Academy.

”When I knew Carlos had stopped with Raonic I called him since we think he can join all our projects,” Toni Nadal said. ”Carlos has always been a special person for us … We understand it is the right moment to have him join our team.”