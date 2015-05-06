Press Releases

TV Schedule
12/27/2016
TENNIS CHANNEL, TENNIS CHANNEL PLUS TO CARRY U.S. AND ALL OTHER 2017 HOPMAN CUP ACTION LIVE AT PERTH ARENA IN AUSTRALIA JANUARY 1-7
Olympic Gold Medalist Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe to Represent United States in Sport’s Most ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
12/06/2016
TENNIS CHANNEL TO RECAP HISTORIC 2016 SEASON
Mary Carillo to Host Men’s and Women’s Year in Review December 12 at 8 p.m. ET LOS ANGELES, December ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
11/22/2016
ARGENTINA TAKES ON CROATIA IN QUEST FOR FIRST DAVIS CUP TITLE THIS WEEKEND ON TENNIS CHANNEL
Juan Martin del Potro Leads Argentina against Fellow Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic in Zagreb, ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
11/10/2016
TWO-TIME DEFENDING CHAMPION CZECH REPUBLIC TAKES ON FRANCE IN FED CUP FINAL THIS WEEKEND ON TENNIS CHANNEL
US Open Finalist Karolina Pliskova Leads Czech Republic in Attempt to Capture its Fifth Title in ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
11/07/2016
NEW NUMBER ONE MURRAY, DJOKOVIC TO BATTLE FOR TOP RANKING AT SEASON-ENDING CHAMPIONSHIPS ON TENNIS CHANNEL
Eight-Day Barclays ATP World Tour Finals Coverage begins Sunday, Nov. 13 Live Matches Daily, ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
10/19/2016
TENNIS CHANNEL WILL AIR MORE THAN 20 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE DURING BNP PARIBAS WTA FINALS SINGAPORE
Tennis Channel Plus to Carry Entire Tournament Live and On-Demand US Open Champion Angelique ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
09/26/2016
TENNIS CHANNEL SIGNS EIGHT-YEAR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH VOLVO CAR OPEN IN CHARLESTON, S.C.
Wall-to-Wall Coverage Promises Greatest National Exposure in History for One of World’s Largest ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
09/15/2016
TENNIS CHANNEL TO OFFER LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH DAVIS CUP SEMIFINALS THIS WEEKEND
Andy Murray and Britain Host Argentina and Juan Martin del Potro in Olympic Gold Medal Rematch LOS ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
08/29/2016
DISTRIBUTION GROWTH PUTS TENNIS CHANNEL IN MORE THAN 45 MILLION HOMES YEAR-ROUND AT START OF US OPEN
Viewing Households to Reach 60 Million in Mid 2017 NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2016 – As it enters ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
08/22/2016
TENNIS CHANNEL TO AIR MORE THAN 175 HOURS DURING US OPEN AUGUST 29-SEPTEMBER 11
Mary Carillo to Anchor US Open Daily, an Off-Beat Look at the Tournament’s Most Interesting ...
Full Article Here
Full Article Here
flink
on tennis
New Fed Cup Captain Kathy Rinaldi Ready for Duty
Full Article
TOP HEADLINES
12/30/2016
Roger Federer says he hopes to play for 2 or 3 more years
12/29/2016
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
12/28/2016
Former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic announces retirement from tennis
12/23/2016
No. 8 Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after surgery
