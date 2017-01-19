Pliskova Cruises into 3rd Round in Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her second round match against Anna Blinkova of Russia on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The opening match on Margaret Court Arena could possibly be the fastest – and most lopsided – all day: U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova’s 6-0, 6-2 win over Anna Blinkova in 59 minutes.

Pliskova, who lost to Angelique Kerber in the U.S. Open final last September, overwhelmed the 18-year-old Blinkova, a Russian qualifier ranked 189th who had beaten veteran Monica Niculescu in the first round.

When Blinkova won her first game -after Pliskova had won 10 in a row – she smiled and raised her left arm to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd.

The fifth-seeded Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year.