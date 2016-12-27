Player Box: Team Williams

Today we’re putting the spotlight on the team that has driven 22-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams to the top of the game. Williams travels with a full-service team that takes care of all of her on and off-court needs such as coaching, hitting, sponsorship, travel arrangements, booking practice courts, and day-to-day needs.

The Coach – Patrick Mouratoglou

Days after Williams’ devastating 2012 French Open first round loss, she connected with Mouratoglou and the partnership was born. Under his guidance, Williams has won 9 Grand Slams. The 46-year-old Frenchman owns Mouratoglou Tennis Academy that is located in Nice, France, and founded Champ’Seed Foundation in 2014.

The Fitness Guru – Mackie Shilstone

A personal trainer to star athletes such as Superbowl Champion Peyton Manning, Shilston has played an important role in Williams’ successful and long career.

The Hitting Partner – Robbye Poole

After splitting with long-time hitting partner Sascha Bajin in early 2015 (he’s now working with Victoria Azarenka), Williams hired former tennis player Poole as her new hitting partner.

The Agent – Jill Smoller

Longtime agent Smoller is the woman behind Williams’s successful brand. She handles Williams’s business sponsorship and partnership deals. A former pro tennis player, Smoller’s A-list client roster includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Tebow and Olympic gold medal winner Allyson Felix.

The Mother – Oracene Price

A constant travel companion for Williams since her early days on tour, Price was instrumental in both Williams sisters’ tennis development.

The Sister and Business Manager – Isha Price

Isha Price is Williams’s older half-sister. She managers both the Williams sisters’ business ventures.

The Yorkshire Terrier- Chip