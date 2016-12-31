Player Box – Team Wawrinka

31-year-old Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland won his first Grand Slam at the age of 28, something that is a little unusual in the sport. His late career surge has seen him ascend into the upper echelons of men’s tennis.

Since hiring Magnus Norman, a former top player, Wawrinka has been a major force at the Grand Slams. He’s fitter than he used to be, with much of the credit going to his fitness coach Yannick Fattebert. Wawrinka’s full-service team has helped him win three Grand Slams over the past three years.

TEAM WAWRINKA:

The Coach Guru – Magnus Norman

Tennis Guru Norman started coaching Wawrinka in 2013. A former world No. 2, Norman has guided Wawrinka to three Grand Slams and his highest ranking of No. 3 in January of 2014.

Assistant Coach – Yannick Fattebert



Fattebert has been a member of the Swiss’s coaching team since 2012. A former professional tennis player, Fattebert was tapped as the assistant coach for the Switzerland Fed Cup.

Fitness Guru – Pierre Paganini

Wawrinka’s late-career success that has seen him win three Grand Slams is credit (mostly) to renowned fitness guru Paganini, who has fine-tuned the Swiss’s fitness regime. Paganini also doubles as Wawrinka’s fellow compatriot Roger Federer’s fitness coach.

The Agent – Lawrence Frankopan

Frankopan, whose client is now a highly marketable global property because of his late-career surge, is responsible for Wawrinka’s burgeoning sponsorship portfolio. A former IMG agent, Frankopan is the Founder and CEO of StarWing Sports Management, a boutique management agency that also represents Wawrinka’s girlfriend Donna Vekic.

The Girlfriend – Donna Vekic

A tennis player, Croatian Vekic is a main staple in Wawrinka’s player box. In 2014, she bacame the youngest WTA title winner in eight years when she won the Malaysian Open, where she defeated top seed Dominika Cibulkova.

The Parents – Wolfram and Isabelle Wawrinka

Wolfram (German) and Isabelle (Swiss) raised their four kids on a farm that is home to adults with mental disabilities. As tennis lovers, the Wawrinkas attend most of the world No. 4’s matches.