Player Box: Team Federer

35-year-old Roger Federer travels with one of the largest entourages on the tour. A father of two sets of twins (seven-year-old girls and two-year-old boys), the 17-time career Grand Slam winner’s entourage includes several nannies to help look after the twins, and their kindergarten teacher.

The Swiss superstar can afford to travel with such a large entourage as he is one of the highest paid athletes in the world. According to Forbes, he has lead the list of the world’s highest paid tennis players since 2006. Between June 2015 and June 2016, he earned nearly $68 million from prize money and off-court business ventures such as endorsements, partnerships, and appearance fees (exhibitions, etc).

This means the 88 career titlist can afford to travel in style. Federer and his large entourage use a private jet to globetrot from one continent to the next.

TEAM FEDERER:

The Coach – Ivan Ljubicic

Former world No. 3 player Ivan Ljubicic joined Federer’s camp in December 2015. Before working with Federer, the 37-year-old Croatian worked with Milos Raonic. Before retiring in 2012, Ljubicic claimed his first ATP Masters at Indian Wells in 2010, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the 4th round, Rafael Nadal in the semis, and Andy Roddick in the final.

The Coach – Severin Luthi

A former professional tennis player and long-time coach of Federer, Severin Luthi is billed as the head coach. In 2014, Luthi captained Switzerland to its first Davis Cup victory.

The Physiotherapist – Daniel Troxler

Before becoming Federer’s full-time physiotherapist, Daniel Troxler worked with long-distance runner Viktor Röthlin. Federer and Troxler first met at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, where Troxler was working for the Swiss tennis team.

The Fitness Trainer – Pierre Paganini

Federer’s longevity is credit to his fitness guru Pierre Paganini. A former track and field athlete and soccer player, The Swiss trainer became Federer’s fitness trainer after first meeting at the Swiss National Training Center in 1996. Paganini also works with 3-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka

The Wife – Mirka Federer

A former tennis player, Mirka and Federer bonded at the 2000 Olympics and the two have been inseparable since. In 2002, the couple represented Switzerland at the Hopman Cup. After retiring, she helped manage Federer’s career. The two married 2009 and have 7-year-old twin girls and two-year-old twin boys.

The Parents – Richard and Lynette Federer

Federer’s Swiss father Robert and South African mother Lynette met in South Africa and got married in 1973. They are their son’s biggest fans and often attend his big matches.

The Twin Girls – Charlene Riva and Myla Rose Federer

These seven-year-old adorable young ladies are often spotted in their dad’s player box.

The Twin Boys – Leo and Lenny Federer

Leo and Lenny Federer were born on May 6, 2014.