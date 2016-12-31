Player Box: Kei Nishikori

Japan’s Kei Nishikori has come a long way since the launch of Project 45, an initiative designed to help him reach a higher ranking than former Japanese tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka’s highest ranking of 45. The newly minted 27-year-old is the first male player from Asia to reach the No. 4 ranking (he achieved this feat in March of 2015).

Nishikori, who has become a global household name, is surrounded by a dedicated team that helps him achieve his lofty goals.

TEAM NISHIKORI

The Coach – Michael Chang

44-year-old Chang joined Nishikori’s coaching team for the 2014 season. He spends about 25 weeks a year with Nishikori and the team. A former tennis pro, Chang became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam singles title when he won the French Open in 1989 at the age of 17 years and 4 months. Chang also reached the finals of the 1996 Australian and U.S. Opens. A devout Christian, Chang is married to former professional tennis player Amber Liu and they have two daughters.

The Coach – Dante Bottini

A former tennis journeyman, Bottini has been part of Nishikori’s coaching team since 2011. He spends full year with Nishikori. The Argentinian was part of the IMG coaching staff where he met the Japanese superstar.

The Trainer – Koichi Nakao

Nakao serves as world No. 5’s physiotherapist. He spends every tournament with Nishikori.

The Trainer: Robbie Ohashi



Nishikori is one of the fittest players on tour, with much of the credit going to his fitness trainer Ohashi. The partnership is part-time, with Ohashi spending about 20 weeks a year with Nishikori and the team.

The Super Manager – Olivier van Lindonk

Super Manager Van Lindonk is the man behind Nishikori’s uber commercial success. A long-term IMG manager since 2004, Van Lindonk handles all his business affairs, endorsements that include Japanese Airlines and a lucrative clothing Brand Uniqlo, day-to-day work, and contracts.

The Parents – Kiyoshi and Eri Nishikori

Proud parents Kiyoshi and Eri Nishikori helped their son secure a tennis scholarship that moved him to Florida at the age of 14. Kiyoshi (an engineer) and Eri (a piano teacher) enjoy watching their talented son’s live matches.