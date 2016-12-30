Player Box: Dominika Cibulkova

At 5-foot-3, Dominika Cibulkova is not your typical tennis player. In a sport that is dominated by tall players, she’s one of the shortest players on the tour, putting her at a disadvantage. She has learned to compensate for this disadvantage by building her lower body into a machine that explodes on the court.

Cibulkova, who in 2016 won the WTA Finas (her bigggest title) and reached a career high of No. 5), travels with a large entourage that includes her coach, physiotherapist, hubby, parents, and her beloved dogs.

TEAM CIBULKOVA:

The Coach – Matej Liptak

Cibulkova and Liptak joined forces in late 2012. He is the man behind Cibulkova’s success as he’s helped his charge reach the finals of the 2014 Australian Open, win the WTA Finals, and reach No. 5 in WTA rankings.

The Fitness Coach – Róbert Bereš

< < #Repost @hotentoth with @repostapp ・・・ this is ✊🏻DOMI✊🏻 #hardworker💪🏻 #NeverGiveUp🎾 #POME®🎾 #lacosteGirl🐊 A photo posted by Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:50am PST



The Physiotherapist – Jozef Ivanko

A former triathlete, Ivanko is Cibulkova’s physiotherapist. The 45-year-old Slovak was two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova’s conditioning coach.

The Husband – Michal Navara

The diminutive tennis star and Navara started dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2016 after Cibulkova lost to Elena Vesnina in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. An engineer, Navara worked for the government. A travel companion of Cibulkova, Navara is her biggest cheerleader.

The Parents – Milan and Katarina Cibulkova

Tennis fans Milan and Katarina introduced their daughter to tennis when she was seven years old. Cibulkova’s mother prefers to accompany her daughter to tournaments in Europe while her father opts for the ones in the United States because he loves America. They don’t often attend same tournaments together because according to their daughter, “they sometimes stress each other out and make each other even more nervous at my matches.” This explains why security removed Cibulkova’s father during her third round robin match at the WTA Finals.

The Yorkshire Terriers – Spajky and Woody



Ten-year-old Spajky is very calm, while five-year-old Woody is very energetic.