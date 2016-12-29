Player Box: Andy Murray

World No. 1 Andy Murray employs a full-service team that travels around the globe with him. For Murray, 2016 saw him reach the top of the ATP Rankings. The road leading to this magnificent feat was a little thorny but because of his tenacity and dedication to fitness, he finally dethroned long-time rival Novak Djokovic from the No.1 spot in November of 2016.

In June 2016, the 29-year-old Scot reunited with supercoach Ivan Lendl who had stepped down in 2014 after a successful partnership that resulted in two Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal. Right after reuniting, Murray won his second Wimbledon trophy and another Olympic gold medal.

The Super Coach – Ivan Lendl

Before super coach Lendl joined his camp in December 2011, Murray had never won a Grand Slam. During their partnership, Lendl guided Murray to the finals of 2012 Wimbledon, 2012 Olympics gold medal, 2012 U.S. Open trophy, finals of the 2013 Australian Open, and 2013 Wimbledon Championships trophy. After the two split in March 2014, Murray went through a Grand Slam drought but when they reunited in June 2016, Lendl helped him win his second Wimbledon and another Olympic gold medal.

The Fitness Trainer – Matt Little

Murray is one of the fittest players on tour, credit to his fitness trainer Matt Little. A close friend of Murray, Little is also Lawn Tennis Association’s strength and conditioning coach.

The Assistant Coach – Jamie Delgado

A former British professional tennis player, Delgado joined Murray’s coaching team in March of 2016 after Murray split with former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo. Before becoming a member of Team Murray, the 39-year-old coached Gilles Muller.

The Physiotherapist – Mark Bender

After Murray underwent back surgery in 2013, Bender played a big role in helping him rehab. He was the Founder and Clinical Director of Fulham Physio.

The Mother and Mentor – Judy Murray

Judy Murray was instrumental in her sons Andy and Jamie’s tennis development during their formative years. In November 2016, she saw her boys reach the top of the ATP singles and doubles rankings (respectively). An advocate of British tennis, Judy Murray was the British Fed Cup captain from 2011-2016.

The Manager – Simon Fuller

In 2013, Murray and Fuller set up their management company, 77, that manages Murray’s off-court business ventures. Known as the super producer, Fuller is one of the talents behind mega TV hits such as American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Wife – Kim Sears

After first meeting at the U.S. Open in 2005, Sears has been traveling the world with Murray. The two wed in April of 2015 and welcomed their first child, Sophia Olivia Murray, on February 7, 2016. Sears’s father, Nigel Sears, is a tennis coach who has coached the likes of Ana Ivanovic and Daniela Hantuchova.