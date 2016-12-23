Petra Kvitova Released from Hospital After Knife Attack

PRAGUE (AP) Petra Kvitova’s recovery from surgery on her left hand is going well after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her.

Kvitova was released from a hospital on Friday, three days after she was operated following injuries Tuesday in the attack her at her home in the town of Prostejov.

Kvitova says she was told by the surgeon who operated on her in a specialized clinic in the northern town of Vysoke nad Jizerou on Tuesday that her recovery is ”fine and without complications.”

Kvitova says ”I feel better day by day.”

Apparently in a good mood and smiling, Kvitova offered thanks for support she received from other players and fans.

Doctors estimate it will take her about six month to return to tennis. Kvitova says she will do all she can to come back.