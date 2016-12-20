Petra Kvitova Injured by Knife-Wielding Attacker at Her Home

PRAGUE (AP) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home.

Update: Petra Kvitova underwent surgery for nearly four hours. According to a tweet posted by WTA Insider, she will be out of commission for three months.

Update on @Petra_Kvitova: out of surgery, in a cast and unable to bear weight on hand for three months. pic.twitter.com/Yi4bvkHrEO — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) December 20, 2016

The player’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.

Tejkal says the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov. He says Kvitova’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Kvitova posted on Twitter about the incident:

Thank you for all your messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

The tennis community quickly responded to the news with outpouring of support on social media:

Just heard what happened to @Petra_Kvitova ! All my thoughts are with her today! So scary! One of the nicest people I know! — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 20, 2016

So upset hearing the news about @Petra_Kvitova. Hands down one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. All my thoughts with her — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) December 20, 2016

Just finding out about @Petra_Kvitova and the awful stabbing and injury to her hand- pulling for you Petra, všichni držíme palce!!! Xoxo — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 20, 2016

Thinking of @Petra_Kvitova and sending wishes for a safe and fast recovery. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 20, 2016

My thoughts are with @Petra_Kvitova . Terrible news. — Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) December 20, 2016

My prayers and best wishes to @Petra_Kvitova 🙏🏻 stay strong — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 20, 2016

Just waking up on the US west coast and for 2 very different reasons my thoughts turn to @Petra_Kvitova and @vika7. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) December 20, 2016

