12/20/2016
Petra Kvitova Injured by Knife-Wielding Attacker at Her Home

PRAGUE (AP) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Update: Petra Kvitova underwent surgery for nearly four hours. According to a tweet posted by WTA Insider, she will be out of commission for three months.

The player’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.

Tejkal says the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov. He says Kvitova’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Kvitova posted on Twitter about the incident:

The tennis community quickly responded to the news with outpouring of support on social media:

Watch update on Kvitova’s incident in today Court Report:

