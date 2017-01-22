TODAY:

01/21/2017
Pavlyuchenkova Secures Quarterfinal Berth in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the first player to secure a quarterfinal berth at the 2017 Australian Open after a straight-sets win over fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia is congratulated by Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia after their fourth round match on day seven of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Pavlyuchenkova dominated Kuznetsova in their fourth round encounter, winning the match 6-3, 6-3.

More to come..

