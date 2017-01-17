Nocole Gibbs Advances to Second Round in Melbourne

|D. Brown
|40
|1
|M. Raonic (3)
|30
|2
|S. Wawrinka (4)
|4
|6
|7
|4
|6
|M. Klizan
|6
|4
|5
|6
|4
|R. Opelka
|0
|1
|D. Goffin (11)
|0
|3
|J. Tsonga (12)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T. Monteiro
|1
|3
|7
|2
|G. Elias
|1
|2
|2
|N. Kyrgios (14)
|6
|6
|6
|A. Bublik
|6
|3
|6
|6
|L. Pouille (16)
|0
|6
|3
|4
|J. Melzer
|5
|6
|2
|2
|R. Federer (17)
|7
|3
|6
|6
|P. Herbert
|4
|6
|3
|J. Sock (23)
|6
|7
|6
|G. Simon (25)
|6
|6
|6
|M. Mmoh
|1
|3
|3
|J. Duckworth
|4
|6
|7
|4
|P. Lorenzi
|6
|7
|6
|6
|P. Mathieu
|4
|6
|7
|5
|A. Seppi
|6
|7
|6
|7
|M. Granollers
|7
|3
|2
|0
|D. Sela
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Y. Nishioka
|0
|2
|A. Bolt
|0
|2
|R. Albot
|15
|3
|C. Berlocq
|30
|2
|F. Delbonis
|3
|4
|4
|S. Johnson
|6
|6
|6
|B. Fratangelo
|7
|5
|6
|2
|2
|N. Rubin
|6
|7
|3
|6
|6
|F. Bagnis
|6
|3
|1
|D. Evans
|7
|6
|6
|S. Darcis
|3
|6
|6
|6
|S. Groth
|6
|3
|2
|2
|T. Fabbiano
|15
|4
|6
|1
|D. Young
|15
|6
|7
|3
|A. Kerber (1)
|6
|5
|6
|L. Tsurenko
|2
|7
|2
|B. Bencic
|15
|4
|S. Williams (2)
|40
|5
|K. Pliskova (5)
|6
|6
|S. Sorribes Tormo
|2
|0
|M. Duque-Marino
|0
|1
|S. Kuznetsova (8)
|6
|6
|K. Flipkens
|5
|2
|J. Konta (9)
|7
|6
|C. Suarez Navarro (10)
|6
|6
|J. Cepelova
|2
|2
|E. Svitolina (11)
|6
|6
|G. Voskoboeva
|0
|2
|K. Bondarenko
|6
|4
|C. Garcia (21)
|7
|6
|D. Kasatkina (23)
|0
|6
|S. Peng
|6
|7
|T. Babos (25)
|6
|4
|N. Gibbs
|7
|6
|E. Alexandrova
|0
|6
|1
|E. Makarova (30)
|6
|4
|6
|L. Arruabarrena-Vecino
|30
|0
|Y. Putintseva (31)
|40
|0
|L. Chirico
|0
|4
|E. Bouchard
|6
|6
|A. Blinkova
|15
|6
|4
|3
|M. Niculescu
|0
|2
|6
|4
|I. Falconi
|6
|7
|X. Han
|1
|5
|L. Kumkhum
|0
|7
|4
|3
|N. Osaka
|0
|6
|6
|4
|C. Buyukakcay
|0
|5
|7
|1
|O. Dodin
|0
|7
|6
|2
|F. Schiavone
|2
|4
|J. Boserup
|6
|6
|Y. Wickmayer
|0
|6
|6
|1
|L. Safarova
|0
|3
|7
|5
|E. Hozumi
|5
|6
|C. Witthoeft
|7
|7
MELBOURNE, Australia — American Nicole Gibbs advanced to the second round at the Australian Open on Tuesday after a straight-sets win over Timea Babos.
Gibbs won the match 7-6(3), 6-4.
More to come…
No Responses
You must log in to post a comment.