Nishikori Powers Past Chardy in Second Round at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE, Australia — Japan’s Kei Nishikori is through to the third round after a decisive second round win over France’s Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday afternoon in Australia.

Japan's Kei Nishikori celebrates after defeating France's Jeremy Chardy in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)