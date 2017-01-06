Nishikori Cruises into Brisbane Semifinals

Brisbane, Australia — World No. 5 Kei Nishikori had no trouble dispatching Jordan Thompson in their quarterfinal match on Friday.

The 27-year-old Japanese superstar defeated Thompson 6-1, 6-1, losing only two games.

He next faces second seed Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals. Wawrinka had to claw his way from a set down to beat Kyle Edmund in three sets 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4.

The Swiss leads Nishikori 4-3 in their head-to-head.