News
12/29/2016
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Tennis great Serena Williams is tying the knot.Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting ...
12/28/2016
Former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic announces retirement from tennis
LONDON (AP) Former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic announces retirement from tennis.
12/23/2016
No. 8 Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after surgery
Madison Keys says she will miss the Australian Open after having wrist surgery.The 21-year-old American, who is ranked ...
12/23/2016
Petra Kvitova released from hospital after knife attack
PRAGUE (AP) Petra Kvitova's recovery from surgery on her left hand is going well after a knife-wielding intruder attacked ...
12/21/2016
Patrick McEnroe to join brother at New York tennis academy
NEW YORK (AP) Patrick McEnroe is the new co-director of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy.Patrick will join director Lawrence ...
