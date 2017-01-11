Nenad Zimonjic Named Serbia’s Davis Cup Captain

TORONTO, ON - JULY 26: Nenad Zimonjic of Sebia serves against Philip Bester and Adil Shamasdin of Canada in a doubles match with partner Novak Djokovic during Day 2 of the Rogers Cup at the Aviva Centre on July 26, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old Zimonjic replaces Bogdan Obradovic, who led Serbia to its only Davis Cup title in 2010.

Zimonjic, who will for now remain captain-player, has won 53 titles in doubles on the ATP tour. He has a record 69 appearances for the national team, including 41 wins.

His debut as Davis Cup captain will be at home against Russia in the first round in February.