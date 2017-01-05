Nadal to Meet Raonic in Brisbane Quarterfinals

Brisbane, Australia — 14-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal set up a quarterfinal clash with defending champion Milos Raonic after his straight-sets win over Mischa Zverev on Thursday.
Nadal,who cut his 2016 season short due to knee and wrist injuries, had no trouble defeating Mischa Zverev in a one-sided match, taking it 6-1 6-1 in just 55.
The Spaniard faces top seed Raonic, who he beat last week in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi, in the quaterfinals.
“He had a fantastic year last year and I know tomorrow will be a very hard match,” said Nadal. “I know I will have to play my best.”
Raonic defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 earlier.
Fifth-seeded Nadal has a 6-1 edge over Raonic in their head-to-head
