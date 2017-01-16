Murray Wins First Grand Slam Match as Top Seed

|J. Tsonga (12)
|0
|6
|2
|T. Monteiro
|40
|1
|0
|A. Bublik
|15
|6
|2
|L. Pouille (16)
|15
|0
|5
|P. Herbert
|30
|2
|J. Sock (23)
|30
|3
|F. Bagnis
|15
|5
|D. Evans
|15
|5
|F. Delbonis
|40
|1
|S. Johnson
|40
|3
|B. Fratangelo
|0
|7
|0
|N. Rubin
|0
|6
|0
|P. Mathieu
|0
|4
|6
|A. Seppi
|0
|6
|6
|M. Granollers
|0
|4
|D. Sela
|0
|3
|J. Duckworth
|30
|4
|6
|2
|P. Lorenzi
|15
|6
|7
|1
|M. Duque-Marino
|0
|1
|S. Kuznetsova (8)
|6
|6
|C. Suarez Navarro (10)
|0
|5
|J. Cepelova
|0
|1
|E. Svitolina (11)
|6
|6
|G. Voskoboeva
|0
|2
|D. Kasatkina (23)
|30
|0
|S. Peng
|15
|4
|F. Schiavone
|2
|4
|J. Boserup
|6
|6
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1 Andy Murray made a winning start in his first match as the top seed at a Grand Slam.
Murray defeated Illya Marchenko in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-2.
More to come…
