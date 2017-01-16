TODAY:

by Ashley Ndebele

by Ashley Ndebele
01/15/2017
Murray Wins First Grand Slam Match as Top Seed

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1 Andy Murray made a winning start in his first match as the top seed at a Grand Slam.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand in his first round match against Illya Marchenko of the Ukraine on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand in his first round match against Illya Marchenko of the Ukraine on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Murray defeated Illya Marchenko in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-2.

More to come…

