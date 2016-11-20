Murray Ends Season as No. 1, Beats Djokovic at ATP Finals

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning a game in the second set against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final on the eighth and final day of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on November 20, 2016. / AFP / Glyn KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray earned the year-end No. 1 ranking and his first title at the ATP finals on Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 in the last match of the tennis season.

The Wimbledon champion, who took over from Djokovic as the top-ranked player two weeks ago, needed to win on Sunday to ensure he finished the season as the No. 1-ranked player in the world for the first time.

Murray started with a pair of double-faults in the opening game, but it was soon Djokovic that was struggling with his serve. The second-ranked Serb was broken once in the first set and twice in the second as the unforced errors piled up.

Watch finals of the ATP Tour Finals on Tennis Channel