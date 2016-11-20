Murray Ends Season as No. 1, Beats Djokovic at ATP Finals

|K. Pliskova (3)
|6
|6
|A. Cornet
|0
|3
|A. Riske (8)
|3
|4
|K. Siniakova
|6
|6
LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray earned the year-end No. 1 ranking and his first title at the ATP finals on Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 in the last match of the tennis season.
The Wimbledon champion, who took over from Djokovic as the top-ranked player two weeks ago, needed to win on Sunday to ensure he finished the season as the No. 1-ranked player in the world for the first time.
Murray started with a pair of double-faults in the opening game, but it was soon Djokovic that was struggling with his serve. The second-ranked Serb was broken once in the first set and twice in the second as the unforced errors piled up.
1 Response
You must log in to post a comment.