Murray, Djokovic to Battle in Qatar Open Final

World No. 1 Andy Murray punched his ticket to the Qatar Open final after a straight forward semifinal win over Tomas Berdych on Friday.

Top seed Murray defeated Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to set up a final clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

In the first set, the Scot broke Berdych to lead 4-1 and took the set on his third set point.

After a break in the second, Murray took it 6-4, earning his spot in the final.

Earlier on Friday, Djokovic survived five match points against Fernando Verdasco to win the match 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Djokovic will be seeking to revenge his loss to Murray last November at the ATP Finals, where the newly minted No. 1 Murray won 6-3, 6-4. The Serb leads their head-to-head 24-11.