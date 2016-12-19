TODAY:

12/19/2016
Murray Caps Best Year of Career with Record 3rd Bbc Award

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) Andy Murray has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time after winning the Wimbledon and Olympic singles titles in 2016 and also finishing the season as the world’s top-ranked player.

(Photo by Bob Martin/AELTC/Pool/Getty Images)
Murray won the domestic award in 2013 and ’15, too.

The 29-year-old Murray capped the best season of his career by beating Novak Djokovic to win the ATP finals in London and claim a fifth straight title, earning him the year-end No. 1 ranking. He hasn’t lost since Sept. 16.

Two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee was second in the voting and Olympic showjumping gold medalist Nick Skelton came third at a ceremony in Birmingham, central England.

