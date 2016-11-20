Murray and Soares Secure Year-End No.1

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil celebrate being crowned the Number 1 Men's Doubles Team in the world after their men's doubles semi final against Rajeev Ram of the United States and Raven Klaasen of South Africa on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares secured doubles year-end No. 1 at the ATP Tour Finals in London, England.

Despite their semifinal loss to Rajeev Ram and Raven Klaasen on Friday, Murray and Bruno capped their stellar year with the year-end No. 1 trophy.

The doubles duo won three trophies in 2016 that included the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and the Apia Sydney International.

Watch finals of the ATP Tour Finals on Tennis Channel