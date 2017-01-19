Milos Raonic Through to 3rd Round, Beats Muller

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Milos Raonic of Canada plays a forehand in his second round match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open on Thursday

Third-seeded Milos Raonic maintained his record of reaching the third round all seven years he has contested the Australian Open, saving a set point in the third before beating Gilles Muller 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Raonic clinched the win on his second match point when Muller returned a shot wide.

Muller, who won last week’s Sydney International for his first career tournament victory, officially had a 2-0 record against the Canadian. But Raonic retired from a match against him at Wimbledon in 2011 due to a hip injury, and Muller beat him at Valencia, Spain in 2012 in two close sets.

The win advanced Raonic to a third-round match against Gilles Simon, who beat Rogerio Dutra Silva in straight sets.