by Ashley Ndebele
SHARE

01/04/2017
Madison Brengle Stuns Serena Williams at ASB Tennis Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Tennis Classic on Wednesday, reducing her match practice for the upcoming Australian Open, while sister Venus withdrew due to injury.

(Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Top-seeded Serena was frustrated by a swirling wind, her inability to find her A-game, and a tenacious opponent as she went down 6-4, 6-7 (7-3), 6-4 to 72nd-ranked American compatriot Madison Brengle.

Older sister Venus withdrew from the tournament with an arm injury ahead of her scheduled second-round match.

The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, begins on Jan. 16.

