Lucic-Baroni Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal Since ’99

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates winning her fourth round match against Jennifer Brady of the United States on day eight of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has beaten U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open to reach her first semifinal at a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 1999.The No. 79-ranked, 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni won the first set and got an early break in the second, before Pliskova had medical timeout and then went on a roll to win the second set and level the match.

After an exchange of service breaks in the third set, Pliskova took a 4-3 lead and Lucic-Baroni had a medical timeout for what appeared to be a leg problem.

She won the next nine points and served out.

Lucic-Baroni will play the winner of the later quarterfinal between Serena Williams and Johanna Konta.