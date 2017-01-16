TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/15/2017
Kei Nishikori Passes First Test in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — Japanese Kei Nishikori escaped an early upset in his first round match at the Australian Open on Monday.

Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a backhand against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a backhand against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

The fifth seed defeated Andrey Kuznetsov in a five-set thriller 5-7. 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2.

More to come…

No Responses

flink on tennis

An Australian Open We Will Undoubtedly Savor
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines